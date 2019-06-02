Jordan Henderson has taken a lot of stick throughout his career.

For a long time the 28-year-old was regarded as an average midfielder who only knew how to play five-yard passes sidewards.

But on Saturday night, as Liverpool captain, he became a Champions League winner after they beat Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi separated the two Premier League sides as Liverpool made it six European Cup triumphs.

It was a pretty boring game in truth, but Henderson produced another solid performance in the heart of midfield alongside Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Henderson had the honour of lifting the trophy and he could barely keep it together afterwards as he gave an emotional interview with BT Sport's Des Kelly (see below).

"Like I've said before, without the manager (Jurgen Klopp) this isn't possible," said the England international. "We've gone through tough times in recent seasons.

"What he's done since coming to this football club is unbelievable. Not only the players he's brought in to make the squad stronger, but the players were already here he's made better.

"Such a togetherness in the group, he's created a special dressing room. All the praise goes to the manager.

"Thank you to everyone, especially my mum, my dad, my family, my kids at home, Elexa and Alba, I love you.

"It's not about me captaining and lifting the trophy, it's special of course, but it's not about that. It's about this football club and these players and the manager. Now we need to keep going."

Henderson quickly rejoined his teammates and just before BT cut to adverts, Liverpool's captain was captured bursting into years as he hugged his dad, Brian.

Last year, Henderson revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail's Oliver Holt that his dad's battle with throat cancer made him "more of a man".

It's now 2019 and Brian Henderson is cancer free and his son is a Champions League winner with Liverpool. What a story.