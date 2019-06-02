Liverpool's Champions League dream finally came true last night in Madrid.

After missing out in the 2018 final in Kiev, the Reds finally delivered European Cup number six by beating Tottenham 2-0.

A very early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late strike from Divock Origi sealed the win in what will go down as one of the dullest finals of all time.

Neither side had any intensity whatsoever, with Salah virtually anonymous aside from his early goal.

However, the Egyptian has now banished the demons of 2018, when he had to go off injured after a clash with Sergio Ramos.

So when Salah and 20-year-old sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold were pulled over for an interview by Des Kelly at full-time, the BT Sport man probably felt a bit guilty.

As such, he actually allowed the two players to join in with the team celebrations in front of the fans.

A very classy move from Des.

When Alexander-Arnold was eventually interviewed by BT Sport, the talented right-back seemed a bit overawed with what had just happened.

"When we look back on tonight we won't think it was a sluggish game, we'll just think we've won the European Cup and we've done it for all these fans," the Englishman said.

"It's hard to think of myself as a legend.

"Obviously for me, I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."

At just 20-years-old, you may already be a club legend, Trent.

Both Salah and Alexander-Arnold will not have long to celebrate their Champions League success due to international commitments.

Alexander-Arnold is part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the UEFA Nations League, while Salah has the African Cup of Nations with Egypt to look forward too.

The summer has only just started for the pair and it could get even better...