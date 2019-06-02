Football

Liverpool fans are mocking Philippe Coutinho after they win the Champions League

Forgettable game. Memorable night. 

Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final won't go down as a classic.

But the Reds won't care. For the sixth time in their history, they are champions of Europe.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side, who got redemption for their defeat to Real Madrid in last year's final.

It was Klopp's first trophy as Liverpool manager and his first win in a final after six straight defeats. 

No wonder he was buzzing in his post-match interview, singing: 'Let's talk about six, baby!'

Never change, Jurgen.

Liverpool fans mock Coutinho

One man who won't be celebrating, though, is Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018, thinking a move to the Camp Nou would present his best chance of winning the biggest trophies.

"I really want to win big titles, it was one of the reasons that made me sign for the club," Coutinho said at the time, per Marca.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA

And yet it's Liverpool who currently hold the biggest title in the game.

Liverpool supporters have wasted no time mocking Coutinho on social media.

What makes things even worse for Coutinho is that his Barcelona career has been pretty miserable.

He's failed to win the Barcelona faithful over and there are reports that he could leave the club in the summer.

Oh, Philippe.

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Coutinho may well regret his decision to leave Merseyside. 

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner certainly believes he does.

"I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs," Werner told the Liverpool Echo.

“We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big Champions League occasions by staying at Liverpool.

"I think he probably regrets his decision.”

UEFA Champions League
Football
Jurgen Klopp
Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona
Premier League
Liverpool

