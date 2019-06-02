Jurgen Klopp has broken his duck in major finals at long last.

Going into the Champions League final against Tottenham, Klopp had lost his last six cup finals.

But Liverpool managed to defeat Tottenham 2-0 to ensure that record did not extend to seven games.

The Reds were given a controversial penalty just 30 seconds into the game, which was then dispatched by Mohamed Salah.

And Divock Origi emerged from the bench to score with five minutes remaining and ensure the European Cup would be heading back to Merseyside for the sixth time.

Klopp has worked wonders at the club.

Not only has he transformed Liverpool into one of the best teams in Europe, he also holds a strong bond with his players.

And that was shown at the end of the game when he was carried and given the bumps by his players.

Klopp is well on his way to becoming a Liverpool legend if he can build on this success.

The German manager revealed that he was calmer than he thought he would be after the final whistle.

"We'll celebrate together, we'll have a sensational night," he said, per the BBC.

"I feel mostly relief, relief for my family. The last six times we flew on holiday with only a silver medal it didn't feel too cool.

"Tonight was a big challenge for both teams to deal with the three weeks with no game. The final is about the result and tonight the boys showed the resilience we needed.

"I don't want to explain why we won it, I only want to enjoy that we won it.

"Tonight is really emotional, but I'm much calmer than I thought.

"It wasn't important for me to touch the cup. I loved seeing the boys having it and seeing some faces in the crowd. Going to Liverpool tomorrow with something to celebrate is big and I'm really looking forward to that."