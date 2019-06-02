Divock Origi's 2018/19 Champions League campaign with Liverpool will go down in footballing folklore.

The Belgian was a peripheral player for much of the European campaign, but stepped up to deliver when the Reds needed him the most.

He started off by scoring two crucial goals in the 4-0 win over Barcelona - including the winner - and then he netted the vital second goal in the final against Tottenham last night.

Liverpool were on the ropes before the Belgian struck and it meant that Origi had scored three goals from his three shots in the Champions League campaign, madness.

However, one man who was far from impressed with his contribution was legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Speaking on Sky Sport Italia, the former AC Milan and Juventus maestro labelled Origi's performance as 'awful'.

Pirlo said: "Divock Origi was awful. He came on in such an important game with that attitude... If he hadn't scored, they should've given him a kicking."

Fabio Capello shared his countryman's point of view, saying: "I agree!"

If the footballing gods were kind to use, Pirlo and Capello would have been on the Wanda Metropolitano pitch at full-time to do Origi's post-match interview.

As it were, the young Belgian spoke to BT Sport on the pitch and remained very humble about his contribution to the game.

"We’ve done it," he said when told 'you've done it again'.

"I think it’s first about the team. I’m happy that I could play my part but every guy fought so hard. It’s just passion. You can see the fans, it’s a special day for Liverpool."

Well played, Divock.

All he needs to do now is score against Italy for Belgium, just to anger Pirlo even more...