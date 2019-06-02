Football

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were working as pundits for the Champions League final.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho were left mesmerised by Liverpool's pre-match YNWA

Liverpool won their sixth European Cup title on Saturday night in Madrid.

The Reds went into the game as the favourites and they justified that tag after just 30 seconds.

They managed to win a penalty in their first foray after Sadio Mane's cross struck the arm of Moussa Sissoko.

Mohamed Salah then stepped up to give Liverpool an early lead.

The game was a scrappy affair without chances but it was Liverpool who would get the decisive second goal, Divock Origi finding the net with five minutes remaining.

Liverpool fans were jubilant throughout the game and produced a tremendous atmosphere inside the Wanda Metropolitano.

Their famous chant 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was sang on numerous occasions during the night.

One rendition that was sang before kick-off was particularly spine tingling and caught the attention of both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger.

Liverpool fans were in fine voice during the Champions League final

The two ex-Premier League managers were working as pundits for BeIN Sports but were left completely mesmirised before the game.

They decided to listen to the fans and take in the atmosphere rather than speak about the game.

Mourinho stated that the song was 'more beautiful than what we can say', while Wenger branded it 'unique'.

They aren't wrong.

For Liverpool, it has been another memorable season.

Jurgen Klopp's side came so close to winning the Premier League, losing just once as they accumulated 97 points.

Liverpool's players celebrate in front of their fans

And they capped off the season by winning the Champions League, with Klopp winning his first trophy as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool fans may still be slightly disappointed that they didn't win the Premier League this season.

But with Klopp at the helm and with this Liverpool team, they have every chance of breaking their duck in the coming seasons.

