The 2019 Champions League final was certainly not the most memorable.

In fact, unless you are affiliated with Liverpool, you will probably forget all about it in a matter of days.

Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious over Tottenham in Madrid, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

It was a game bereft of chances, with Liverpool sitting deep for much of the time and Tottenham unable to put together meaningful attempts on goal.

Liverpool's first-minute penalty certainly didn't help matters, neither did the scorching Spanish heat.

But one element of brilliance to emerge from the game was the punditry of legendary duo Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger for beIN Sports.

The two had their differences as managers, but worked perfectly together as pundits.

To view a full montage of their analysis and opinion, simply click HERE.

Below, we've provided some of their highlights from the studio.

PREPARING A TEAM FOR A UCL FINAL

Both managers have experience in the field and their analogies were simply perfect.

CONCERN ABOUT SPURS' CHANGES OF SYSTEM

Mauricio Pochettino changed his formation a number of times in the Champions League and in the final itself, which didn't always help Spurs' cause.

BRILLIANT FIRST-HALF ANALYSIS

Honestly, we just need these guys on English television as soon as possible.

PRAISE FOR ALISSON & LIVERPOOL'S PRAGMATISM

Mourinho's a lover of the defensive side of the game and was full of admiration for Liverpool's efforts, not to mention the game-changing performance from Alisson Becker.

WENGER ON THE MAGIC OF MERSEYSIDE

"Anyone who has managed in England knows it [Liverpool] is a special place for football. That's why they can always make miracles," Wenger said in poetic fashion.

MOURINHO ON ENGLISH FOOTBALL'S DOMINANCE

"The 5th and 6th (placed teams) of the Premier League are too good for the Europa League," Mourinho said on-air.

So there you have it, the definition of a punditry masterclass.

In a way, it will be upsetting if and when the two return to football management, because they will deprive us of this!