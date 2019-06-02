Anthony Joshua suffered the first big setback of his boxing career last night as he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr in spectacular fashion.

Joshua was unbeaten up until this bout, but he struggled to deal with the Mexican and was knocked down four times before finally bowing out in the seventh round.

Joshua also loses his IBF, WBO and WBA world championship belts following one of the biggest shocks in the history of the sport.

AJ was asked what went wrong in the aftermath, and he simply said: “ I just came up against a good fighter.

“Boxing's a hard sport, but I train hard and stay dedicated, and tonight I just got beat by a good fighter. It will be interesting to see how far he goes now, so good luck to him. This is all part of the story and the journey.”

Joshua added: “He did well, and this has got people talking. It adds more life to the heavyweight decision.”

Overall, the Brit was magnanimous in defeat, other than one comment which stood out.

When going into more detail about the fight, Joshua said: “He's a very grounded fighter, but with me, they can't box with me, they need to land heavy shots.”

This seems to be a rather bizarre statement, certainly considering that Joshua had just been comprehensively beaten by Ruiz.

Unsurprisingly, the comment drew lots of attention on social media, with boxing fans perplexed at how the 29-year-old could see the fight that way.

Another Twitter user posted: "They can’t box with me? He was slapping you all over the shop ya mad f**k."

It was also ridiculed by one user, who reminded Joshua that he got dropped four times.

"Man said ‘they can’t really box with me’ like he didn’t get dropped 4 times."

James Callan also dismissed Joshua's post-fight comments, saying: "Joshua: “They can’t box with me so they have to try land these big shots.

"Mate, Ruiz boxed the f*****g head off ye."

Despite the defeat, Joshua seemed as hungry as ever, and when asked whether he would be looking to exercise his option of a rematch, his response was emphatic: “Absolutely.”

With this victory, Ruiz is the first Mexican in heavyweight history to become world champion. This result now shakes up the whole division, with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Joshua and Ruiz all now at the top of sport and expected to fight it out for the belts in the coming months and years.