Dominic Thiem is one of the biggest names in men's tennis.

The Swiss is the world number four and is a former Roland Garros finalist.

This year, he will be looking to go one step further in Paris, with the second major of the year already well under way.

However, he is not famous enough, it seems, as he was kicked out of the main press conference room yesterday to make way for Serena Williams, who was unwilling to wait for Thiem to finish his own press commitments.

Understandably, the 25-year-old was not happy with the situation, and was not afraid of making his feelings known.

When he arrived in another, smaller interview room, he said: “I don’t really get it, seriously, I mean, what the hell?

“No but it’s a joke. What’s my point of that? I have to leave the room because she’s coming.”

He then decided to cut the interview short, explaining: “I’ll leave also then. I can also do whatever I want.”

It was an uncomfortable situation, but Thiem had every right to be upset with the lack of respect.

Especially considering that he had just advanced to the last 16 after a four-set victory against Spaniard Pablo Cuevas, whilst Williams had been comprehensively beaten by Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Thiem, at least, can console himself with knowing that his place in the next round is secure and that he will go into the second week of the tournament with a realistic chance of getting his hands on the trophy.

He is the fourth seed, but is actually third favourite behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to triumph. Thiem will now play Frenchman and 14th seed Gael Monfils for a place in the quarter-finals.

Williams, meanwhile, will now be looking to regroup and get herself ready for Wimbledon following a disappointing start to the year. This is her worst French Open result in five years, whilst she was only able make the quarter-finals at the Australian Open as well.