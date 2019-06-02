Liverpool fan with a sore head today? You won’t be alone.

It’s not every day that you get to watch your team win the Champions League - although the Reds have now lifted club football’s most prestigious trophy six times following their 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday evening.

That’s more times than every other team in Europe, with the exception of Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven). The British club closest to them are Manchester United with three.

Jurgen Klopp said it was “the best night of our professional lives” after the match.

Many Liverpool fans who were at the Wanda Metropolitano would probably say it was the best night of their lives full stop.

"Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? I am so happy for the boys, all these people and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody," Klopp was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It was an intense season with the most beautiful finish I ever could have imagined."

After missing out on the Premier League title by the slimmest of margins, victory in this competition must have tasted all the sweeter for everybody associated with Liverpool.

There will have been lots of tears shed by Reds since the final whistle, and fans with hangovers can expect to get emotional again after watching BT Sport’s No Filter UCL video for the Champions League final.

The behind-the-scenes video features brand new footage from before, during and after the match.

It begins with both sets of fans chanting in the streets of Madrid.

We then get to the match, which includes new angles of the action, including the two goals scored by Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Then we get to the post-match celebrations which, needless to say, are epic.

Like Istanbul 2005, Rome 1984, Paris 1981, London 1978 and Rome 1977, Madrid 2019 will never be forgotten by Liverpool fans.

It will forever be remembered as one of the biggest nights in the club’s history.

And while it was made possible by Klopp and his brilliant group of players, Liverpool fans also more than played their part.