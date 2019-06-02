Is there a better defender in world football right now than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk? Probably not.

The Dutchman has gone from a good player at Southampton to the the world's most feared defensive force in the space of just 18 months.

Van Dijk's leadership at the back proved crucial throughout the whole of Liverpool's Champions League-winning campaign and he was brilliant in the final.

While the game as a spectacle was underwhelming to say the least, the Dutchman quietly went about his business and was named the UEFA Man of the Match.

It's yet another prestigious honour to go with his PFA Player of the Year accolade and his Champions League winners medal.

He's a cult figure among Reds fans and Van Dijk was quick to show his gratitude towards the supporters in his post-match interview with beIN Sports.

VIDEO

Van Dijk says: “I came out to Liverpool because look how passionate the fans are, real fans. They live and die for the club and even if we wouldn’t get the result they’ll still be here for us and that’s a good feeling.”

The guy is already a Liverpool legend.

Van Dijk will now be looking to win the UEFA Nations League with Holland, with their semi-final against England coming on June 6.

If the Liverpool Goliath can achieve glory on the international stage and continue his form with Liverpool for the rest of the year, are we talking about a Ballon d'Or winner here?

Lionel Messi will certainly have something to say about that, but the stars do appear to be aligning for the Dutchman.

Unless the little Argentine leads his nation to victory in the Copa America, that is...