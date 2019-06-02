NXT celebrated a big anniversary last night, as the 25th TakeOver special aired live from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

It wasn't the big-name market that TakeOver's have more recently been broadcast in, but it was every bit as special as any of the others.

TakeOver events have become pretty much a must-see for any wrestling fan, with a mix of fantastic wrestling and incredible storytelling.

And TakeOver: XXV was no different whatsoever.

Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong

Much hype surrounded the arrival of former UFC star Riddle in 2018 after a successful spell on the indies, but he's been missing that top-tier match to cement himself as a big player in NXT.

He has it now though.

The Velveteen Dream match was great storytelling over WrestleMania weekend, but his match against Strong was a technical masterclass.

Brutal and hard-hitting as well, it was Riddle who walked away with the victory, but only after Strong broke out of the Bro-mission.

A flurry of brutal elbows later and an all-new reverse Styles Clash-esque finisher for Riddle, which Mauro Ranallo called the 'Bro Derek', and the 'Bro' of NXT officially staked his claim as a main event star.

Street Profits win Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for vacant NXT Tag Team Championship

Ladder matches are always carnage - but put four tag teams in there under the NXT banner and you're bound for even more chaos.

We even saw Kyle O'Reilly of Undisputed Era almost get decapitated by a flying ladder at some point during the match, and his back was a real state by the end.

But it was Street Profits' time to shine, and in the closing stages of the match they got the better of Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of the Forgotten Sons.

Angelo Dawkins hit Cutler with a lovely Spear and Montez Ford springboarded himself onto a ladder with incredible athleticism, got the better of Blake and claimed the belts for their first NXT championship success.

Velveteen Dream def. Tyler Breeze - Retains NXT North American Championship

Breeze has made a triumphant return, and he came straight after the North American Champion, who is basically a more eccentric 2019 version of the old Breeze.

It was never going to be as hard-hitting as the first two bouts, but it told a great story in Prince Pretty's pursuit of championship glory, something he's never managed to achieve in WWE.

A strange ending saw Dream grab his title when prone outside the ring for some reason, which ended up in the ring and caused a distraction, allowing him to hit the Dream Valley Driver and then the Purple Rainmaker to retain his title.

Shayna Baszler def. Io Shirai - Retains NXT Women's Championship

The eight-month reign of Shayna continues.

At times it looked as though the 'Genius of the Sky' would be the one to dethrone Baszler, but even she had to succumb to the Kirifuda Clutch.

That wasn't the end of matters though, as Shirai took her frustrations of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir coming to ringside before the end of the match out on Baszler.

Assisted by Candice LeRae, Shirai brutalised Baszler with a kendo stick and then hit her with not just one regular moonsault, but a chair-assisted second moonsault too - expect some kind of stipulation match between the two in the near future.

Adam Cole def. Johnny Gargano - Wins NXT Championship

NXT has a new world champion.

In a bad night for Undisputed Era with two losses to their name, it was up to Cole to salvage something.

If you thought Cole and Gargano's two-out-of-three falls match was TakeOver: New York was good, this may have been even better.

Okay there were some overdone spots at times, but the ending was done to perfection.

Cole managed to take advantage of Johnny Wrestling's injured knee, hit a Panama Sunrise and then a Last Shot dropped Gargano for the count, and gave NXT a new man at the top of the pile.