Jurgen Klopp cemented his place in Liverpool’s history books by helping the Reds win their sixth European Cup on Saturday night.

The German coach joins Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Rafael Benitez as the Liverpool coaches to win club football’s most prestigious trophy.

After suffering defeat in last season’s Champions League final and missing out on this season’s Premier League title by the most agonising of margins, this was a huge moment for Klopp.

The 51-year-old has previously won silverware in his managerial career - namely two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund - but this is undoubtedly his biggest achievement to date.

"Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? I am so happy for the boys, all these people and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody," Klopp, who described Saturday as the best night of his career, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"It was an intense season with the most beautiful finish I ever could have imagined."

The fact Liverpool were beaten by Real Madrid just 12 months ago made victory against Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano taste all the sweeter.

While naturally disappointed after losing in Kiev, Klopp still made sure he enjoyed the night.

A video of the popular Liverpool boss chanting with fans went viral on social media at the time.

It showed Klopp bouncing around with several supporters, chanting: “We saw the European Cup. Madrid had all the f****** luck. We swear we’ll keep on being cool, we’ll bring it back to Liverpool!”

And now, a year later, Klopp has been filmed chanting with some of the same fans in Madrid - although this time with the European Cup.

What a difference a year makes.

This time the lyrics have been changed to: “Sending greetings from Madrid. Tonight we’ve made it number six. We’ve brought it back to Liverpool - because we promised we will do!”

That is class.

Klopp, in many ways, is the perfect manager.

Not only does he get his teams playing thrilling, attack-minded football, but he also interacts with the fans better than the vast majority of coaches.

He’s a man of the people - and that’s one of the big reasons Liverpool supporters love him so much.