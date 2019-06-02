Anthony Joshua's reign as heavyweight champion of the world was brought to a crushing end on his US debut.

The Watford-born fighter decided to branch out to the States for the first time in his career and was shockingly stopped in the seventh round by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz becomes the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion and it was a fully deserved victory.

Joshua actually scored the first knockdown of the fight early in the third with a beautiful uppercut and hook combo.

But just moments later, Ruiz had the Englishman on the deck after a ferocious hook to the temple.

That shot seriously impacted Joshua's equilibrium and he was never the same after.

Ruiz had him down again in the third, before finishing the job in the seventh with two more devastating knockdowns.

It was one of the biggest sporting shocks ever seen in the iconic Madison Square Garden.

And it was one that appeared inevitable after the third, with Ruiz's first knockdown the key moment in the fight.

Joshua never came close to recovering and his words to trainer Rob McCracken in the corner after the sixth were damning.

VIDEO

You can clearly hear Joshua say: "Why am I feeling like this?"

A telltale sign of concussion and it's hard not to feel for the Brit after getting caught with such an impactful punch.

But that's part and parcel of the heavyweight game, especially at the highest level.

One shot can change an entire fight.

Joshua stated after the bout that the defeat was only a 'minor setback', with a rematch against Ruiz set to be pencilled in for later this year.

If he can banish his New York City demons, he simply has to make fights with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury to rebuild his reputation.