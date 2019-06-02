Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final was pretty miraculous.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had just one point from their first three matches in the group stage.

They secured a place in the last-16 on the final matchday, thankful that PSV Eindhoven managed to hold Inter Milan to a point while they got a draw at Barcelona.

Things only got more dramatic in the knockout rounds.

Tottenham defeated Borussia Dortmund home and away in the last-16, setting up a quarter-final tie against one of the tournament favourites, Manchester City.

They looked to be out of the tournament when Raheem Sterling appeared to score a last minute goal in the return leg, only for VAR to rule his effort out.

So, through to the semi-final via the skin of their teeth, Spurs looked even more likely to go out when the trailed Ajax 3-0 on aggregate with 45 minutes of the second leg to go.

Spurs' trophy drought

But Lucas Moura’s stunning hat-trick, which included a 96th-minute goal, secured an unlikely place in the final.

There, Tottenham’s dream of winning the Champions League for the first time in their history came to an end.

Despite having more possession, the north London outfit were unable to create enough clear-cut chances and eventually lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Provided they can keep Pochettino, the future looks bright for Tottenham. But for now, they won’t be feeling great.

And it means that their trophy drought is now extended to 4,116 days.

That’s right. It’s been 4,116 days since Tottenham last won a trophy.

Spurs’ last triumph came on February 24, 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the final to win the League Cup.

Since then, nothing.

The breakdown of 4,116 days really is something.

It works out at being 355,622,400 seconds.

Juande Ramos was Tottenham manager. Instagram hadn’t been released, Gordon Brown was the Prime Minister and Usain Bolt hadn’t won a single Olympic medal.

The Twitter account ‘Days since Spurs won a trophy’ is going to be active for a while longer yet.