The Undertaker and Goldberg will both return to WWE television this week after being advertised to appear on Raw and SmackDown respectively to hype up their Super ShowDown match.

It looked as though WWE may have been doing a match with no build, similarly to how they're promoting Triple H against Randy Orton.

That match doesn't really make much sense when you consider current storylines, but it's basically a nostalgia match for the Saudi fans who will probably want to see it.

That one-on-one has been seen so many times before - Goldberg v Taker though hasn't.

After becoming an icon in WCW in the late 1990s, Goldberg sat out the rest of his contract when Vince McMahon purchased the company and joined up with WWE in 2003.

He lasted just a year though and never crossed paths with the then-American Badass.

An intense three-way staredown occurred though on the Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble between Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Taker, and then in the match itself, the latter two got fans excited by going toe-to-toe with each other, without getting physical.

The dream match has now become a reality though - just around 15 years too late for it to mean anything.

Taker and Goldberg are now 54 and 52 years of age respectively and the expectation between them will probably be a five to ten-minute match.

But the Saudi's crave star power and that's what they will get, and in an attempt to boost the ratings; so will SmackDown Live.

Already advertised for the show in Laredo is Goldberg, but according to Fightful, local advertising in the Texas city is saying that Taker will also be there.

Taker's appearance will likely not be advertised on TV beforehand, so you can guarantee the pop for his gong will be enormous.

There will obviously be some people who will be mocking Vince McMahon's desperation to try and drive the viewership up by bringing them both in for separate shows, but if you can pay the part-time icons the money to do so - then why not?