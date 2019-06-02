Liverpool's trophy drought came to an emphatic end on Saturday evening as they won their sixth European Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid after reaching their second consecutive Champions League final.

For the majority of the players, it was their first trophy with the club - aside from captain Jordan Henderson who was present when the Reds won the League Cup in 2012.

And what better one to win than the biggest club prize of all?

In the case of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saturday evening in the Wanda Metropolitano was exactly why he opted to leave Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

The Englishman missed nearly all of the season with a serious knee injury, but still collected his winners medal on Saturday night

And during the celebrations, he spoke to his former Arsenal teammate Per Mertesacker and showed that he still has the Gunners in his heart.

VIDEO

Oxlade-Chamberlain says: “I know what that meant to the Arsenal fans out there. [The win] was massive for us at Liverpool but ‘Once a Gooner always a Gooner’ that’s what they say.

"I had a personal sort of feeling in that game that we needed to get it done for all the people I left at Arsenal.”

That'll keep him nice and popular down at the Emirates.

Oxlade-Chamberlain now faces a big summer ahead of him to get fully match fit in time for the start of the 2019/20 season.

At the peak of his powers, the Englishman can take this already impressive Liverpool side up another gear.

During certain games in 2018/19, the Reds' midfield missed his drive and penetration from deep, which would really help break down stubborn defences.

Next season, having Oxlade-Chamberlain will be like a new signing for Jurgen Klopp.