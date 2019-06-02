Jon Moxley is currently the talk of the wrestling world, and not just for his surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Before he shook up the industry though, he appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast and discussed many topics, mainly burying the creative process of WWE though that made him run down his contract and leave.

After the success of that episode, Moxley also spoke to PWTorch's Wade Keller about a variety of different topics.

Part one of his interview saw him cover creative issues again and he also spoke about Roman Reigns' infamous 'sufferin' succotash' promo, but in part two of the podcast he spoke a lot about Brock Lesnar.

The second part to the podcast is currently private, but there are lots of notes on this Reddit thread, and Moxley pinpointed a moment in 2018 where Lesnar was able to use his influence to change the plans for a huge angle.

One of the biggest pops of the year saw The Shield re-unite on Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam to stop Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns.

One night before, Strowman came to the ring before Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and stated he was cashing in that night against the winner.

But things didn't go like that as Lesnar ended up F5ing Strowman into oblivion outside the ring, then lost the title to Reigns.

Moxley has revealed the original plans for the reunion were supposed to be at SummerSlam instead of the night after, where Strowman was supposed to cash-in.

But Lesnar was able to use his power to move that to the night after, and instead he lost pretty cleanly to Reigns.

Moxley reportedly described Lesnar as shooting down the whole idea and no-one opposed it - they just stood there and did nothing.

He also said he felt sorry for the writers as they had a great ending planned but it just ended with Roman standing tall and Strowman 'looking stupid'.

Being the highest paid superstar in the business, despite being part-time, Lesnar is always going to have some say in proceedings.

But it seems from the outside looking in that it was a strange decision to veto the cashing-in idea, only to lose cleanly to Reigns instead.