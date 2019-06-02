Football

.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp spoke on the phone after Liverpool won the Champions League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool were crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time on Saturday night. 

They beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi. 

With the win, Jurgen Klopp secured his first trophy as Liverpool manager - and it's fair to say the German deserves to finally get his hands on some silverware. 

Last season, Liverpool were beaten in the Champions League final by Real Madrid and were also pipped to the Premier League title by Machester City at the end of this campaign. 

The Reds came runners-up with 97 points, just one behind Pep Guardiola's champions. 

So, many fans will feel that winning the European Cup certainly does them justice after such a solid season.

Throughout the campaign, Liverpool and Man City were locked in a fierce rivalry as they battled for the Premier League. 

The clubs may have been in direct competition, but according to Klopp himself, the two managers have quite a good relationship. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Amongst the wild celebrations in Madrid, the Liverpool boss actually rang Guardiola for a chat and it seems the pair are on quite good terms.  

"A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone," Klopp revealed in his post-match press conference, per the Liverpool Echo

"We promised each other that we will kick each other's butts again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

"Getting 97 points in the Premier League and winning the Champions League is an unbelievable long way to go and we did it. That's incredible.

"Now we've won something, we will carry on. We will win things. That is big. I am really happy." 

Despite competing for the biggest trophies in English football every season, Klopp and Guardiola seem to have a good relationship off the pitch and that's something that should really be admired.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY

The Premier League has blessed us with two great managers.

Topics:
Football
Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola
Premier League
Manchester City
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again