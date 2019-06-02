Liverpool were crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time on Saturday night.

They beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

With the win, Jurgen Klopp secured his first trophy as Liverpool manager - and it's fair to say the German deserves to finally get his hands on some silverware.

Last season, Liverpool were beaten in the Champions League final by Real Madrid and were also pipped to the Premier League title by Machester City at the end of this campaign.

The Reds came runners-up with 97 points, just one behind Pep Guardiola's champions.

So, many fans will feel that winning the European Cup certainly does them justice after such a solid season.

Throughout the campaign, Liverpool and Man City were locked in a fierce rivalry as they battled for the Premier League.

The clubs may have been in direct competition, but according to Klopp himself, the two managers have quite a good relationship.

Amongst the wild celebrations in Madrid, the Liverpool boss actually rang Guardiola for a chat and it seems the pair are on quite good terms.

"A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone," Klopp revealed in his post-match press conference, per the Liverpool Echo.

"We promised each other that we will kick each other's butts again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get.

"Getting 97 points in the Premier League and winning the Champions League is an unbelievable long way to go and we did it. That's incredible.

"Now we've won something, we will carry on. We will win things. That is big. I am really happy."

Despite competing for the biggest trophies in English football every season, Klopp and Guardiola seem to have a good relationship off the pitch and that's something that should really be admired.

The Premier League has blessed us with two great managers.