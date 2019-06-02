Without Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool would not have won the Champions League this season.

The Dutch midfielder came off the bench to score two quick-fire goals against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg at Anfield.

His brace made it 3-3 on aggregate and made everyone inside the stadium believe that it was Liverpool’s night.

Divock Origi went on to score the winning goal, of course, and the rest is history.

The Reds were crowned European champions for the sixth time on Saturday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid after beating Tottenham 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s players arrived back in Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and showed off the European Cup and their winners’ medals as they stepped off the plane.

They then hot-footed on to the open-top bus that took them through the city.

Thousands of Liverpool fans lined the streets to pay tribute to their Champions League-winning heroes.

And many of those on board captured the moment with their phones.

Wijnaldum was streaming the parade live on Instagram and all was going smoothly until he dropped it over the edge.

Halfway through another rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez!’, viewers of Wijnaldum’s stream were suddenly sent spiralling to the ground.

“That’s his phone, that is!” one fan said.

The phone was then hoisted back up to Wijnaldum, who inspected the damage alongside Virgil van Dijk.

After testing out the front and back-facing cameras, Wijnaldum told his viewers: “It’s still working!”

Watch it here…

Be more careful next time, Gini!

Then again, we’re pretty sure he could afford a replacement.

On the parade, Van Dijk was quoted as saying: "It's amazing. It's something special. I am very proud to be sitting on this coach, hopefully we can have more days like this.

"I slept 30 mins last night, tonight hopefully I'll sleep more, actually I'm not sure about that!"

It's going to be another night of partying for Liverpool's players.