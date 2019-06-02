Jon Moxley has shook the wrestling world to its very core in more ways than one this past week.

Not only did he debut for All Elite Wrestling at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas, but Moxley literally buried WWE's creative process, and Vince McMahon, on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast.

Moxley described what it was like working for Vince McMahon, particularly in his last 12 months with the company, and amongst other things told of his disgust of how he was scripted to say a line that would be related to Roman Reigns' cancer.

Moxley recalled knowing for certain that he was going to run down his contract and not sign a new one - that was when he was given the infamous 'rabies shot' promo in a November 2018 episode of Raw in Milwaukee.

McMahon believed that kind of goofy content was 'good s***' and was the reason why fans liked Dean Ambrose, but he couldn't be more wrong if he tried.

Moxley was also adamant he was being buried by McMahon after telling him he would be leaving on April 30, after being overpowered by Nia Jax and being beaten by EC3 on Raw in just a few minutes.

He's definitely not a fan of WWE's owner, and he's vouching for Triple H to take over the reins to get the company back on the straight and narrow.

The Game of course runs the show down at NXT, and Moxley's words on Wade Keller's podcast are more relevant than ever as we've just come off the back of another fantastic edition of TakeOver.

“You look at NXT. I have never been there, so I cannot tell you how it is. But everyone seems to like the show. What’s the key ingredient that’s missing? Vince. He is the guy that created wrestling. But now I feel like he is the guy holding it back. He needs to take a break, maybe just let Hunter run things for a month," Moxley suggested, per WrestlingInc.

"Over this time, especially the last few months, I didn’t see this ‘genius’ Vince. In the 80’s he was a genius, when he created Hulkamania, took over the territories, and put wrestling on cable television. In 2019 I do not think he knows what is going on.

"We need to figure it out or step aside and let someone who knows what’s going on takeover. Who else is there? He [Triple H] has clearly been preparing for this. When Vince isn’t there, he is the guy you go to, his ideas are his ideas.

"He is very cerebral and not super collaborative," Moxley continued. "He is a guy that thinks about things a lot. I think he is a much better option between the two of them. He would be more open to giving people more freedom.

"But, if he sees something and thinks there is a better way he will come and tell you. He watches television and he is the closest thing to Vince that we have.”

It's a popular fan opinion that the Cerebral Assassin needs to take over the running of the main roster, but even with the XFL reboot in 2020, Vince is still set to oversee the day-to-day running of the company.

Maybe though, just maybe McMahon will step aside in the near future and give fans what they want - after all, the McMahons did state in December 2018 that the fans were 'The Authority' now...