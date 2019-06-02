Liverpool are champions of Europe for the sixth time.

When Mohamed Salah fired home his penalty after less than two minutes in Madrid, the Premier League runners-up were half way to avenging their defeat to Real Madrid last year.

In truth, Tottenham created very little in the way of clear opportunities and all it took was another goal from Divock Origi to confirm Liverpool as the winners.

It was a feeling of redemption for everybody in the squad after the disappointment of defeat last year, especially have conceding two soft goals from Loris Karius mistakes.

However, it was even more personal for Salah himself, who will reflect on the 2018 final as one of the most heartbreaking moments of his career.

Redemption for Salah

The Egyptian seriously injured himself after being controversially 'tackled' by Sergio Ramos and left the pitch of Kiev's Olympic Stadium in tears.

As a result, it cut quite the contrast to open the scoring at the Wanda Metropolitano and finish this year's final with the Champions League trophy in his hands.

Not only that, but Salah actually channelled the disappointment of Kiev to motivate him this time around and made a special point of looking at an image before the game.

Salah's source of motivation

Per the Telegraph, Salah explained that he gave the photograph a quick look before going out to play and it gave him some extra fire in the belly against Tottenham.

“I looked at the picture from last year before the game. I didn't look at the picture for a long time. You can feel what you can beat you so I just looked at it one time and said, 'OK, let's go'.

“I was very disappointed that I got injured and went out after 30 minutes and we lost the game. It was something to motivate me to win this time.”

You've just got to love Salah. It's clear that the injury against Real Madrid was a huge personal blow and perhaps only now has the Liverpool forward found solace.

Salah certainly isn't lacking motivation going into next season, though, and has revealed that the Reds are determined to bring Premier League glory in 2019/20.

“The first trophy and it's the Champions League. With Liverpool! The Champions League. Something special," Salah explained.

“It's the start. It's the first competition. We will go next season for the Premier League.

"This season was the first season we were really fighting for the Premier League, last season we were basically fighting for the Champions League and the year before the Europa League."

Do you think Liverpool will win the Premier League next season? Have your say in the comments section below.