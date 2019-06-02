There isn't a single Liverpool fan who doesn't adore Jurgen Klopp.

In the space of four years, the German has transformed them from a team finishing eighth in the Premier League to a side winning their sixth Champions League title.

The one thing missing from Klopp's time on Merseyside had been that illusive first trophy, but that all changed when Tottenham were defeated 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game will probably be remembered as one of the worst ever European finals, yet the goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi will always make it special for Kopites.

Less than 24 hours later, the squad were on their way back to Liverpool and took part in an open-top bus parade through the city centre.

Liverpool's trophy parade

The Liverpool Echo claimed that as many as 750,000 Liverpool fans lined the streets to get a glimpse of their returning heroes and the Champions League trophy itself.

The parade was definitely eventful with numerous clips emerging of the brilliant atmosphere as well as amusing footage of Georginio Wijnaldum dropping his phone off the bus.

However, Klopp was undoubtedly the star of the show and he seemed to produce more than enough shenanigans for people to think he was somewhat tipsy.

'Sloshed' Jurgen Klopp

Some fans attending the parade noticed that Klopp was motoring through bottles of beer and after winning the Champions League, we can't exactly blame him.

Besides, it also led to some hilarious clips. For example, footage of him counting the number of European Cups that Liverpool have won has already become a classic GIF.

Klopp should be thankful that he didn't go viral for falling off the bus, though, as he looked a little unbalanced when the vehicle unexpectedly put on the brakes.

Then, last but not least, the Liverpool manager was seen pouring one of his beers on to the head of Rhian Brewster. Take a look at the funniest moments from Klopp here:

And this is exactly why we'd all love a night out with Jurgen.

It's no surprise that Liverpool fans think their manager wasn't exactly sober with comments such as 'He's sloshed! Good for him!' and 'I absolutely love drunk Jurgen Klopp.'

Meanwhile, another supporter was a little concerned to see Klopp unbalanced on the bus, penning: 'Someone move him away from the edge he’s scaring the s**t out of me.'

We can thankfully report that Klopp wasn't thrown on to the streets, although he would probably have picked himself up and reached for the next Carlsberg.

Aside from being a world-class manager, the German has such a joyful personality that even many rival fans have something of a soft spot for him.

And now that his first trophy with Liverpool has finally arrived, we can only applaud him for soaking up the atmosphere on Merseyside.

Do you think Klopp is the best manager in the world? Have your say in the comments section below.