Liverpool are back on top after winning the Champions League on Saturday night.

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The win also secured the Anfield club their sixth European Cup, a feat unmatched by any of their English rivals.

On the domestic front, Liverpool really impressed this season, despite finishing second in the league behind Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side ended their campaign with 97 points - one less than Pep Guardiola's champions.

But despite the title race heartbreak, Liverpool picked themselves up and went on to win the Champions League a few weeks later.

The future really does look bright, and that's mostly down to Klopp, who's built up a fierce squad capable of terrifying any of Europe's other top sides.

And following continental success, the club's brass are keen to reward their coach.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool's owners want Klopp to build an 'Anfield dynasty' and 'will be seeking to extend his contract in the aftermath of the club’s Champions League triumph'.

The report states that directors of Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool's owners), along with executives and other backroom staff, were present on the bus at Sunday's open-top parade, planning for the future.

Although Klopp's current deal still has three years left to run, FSG are keen to prolong their relationship with 'the manager they consider the best in the world'.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner, who's also the co-managing partner of FSG, paid tribute to Klopp's achievements during the parade.

"When the players threw Jurgen in the air after our victory, they were acknowledging what all Liverpool fans know - he is beloved by all who appreciate football," Werner said, per the Telegraph.

"Jurgen is a brilliant coach. But just as importantly he is a humble and caring man who is happy today because he knows what it means to our supporters."

With Liverpool's brass desperate to keep hold of Klopp for the foreseeable future, the club could be about to embark on a famous, trophy-filled era.