Paul Pogba didn't exactly cover himself in glory last season.

The Manchester United midfielder blew hot and cold throughout the campaign, much like many of his teammates.

A lot was expected of the World Cup winner but he didn't really deliver, scoring 16 goals and providing just 11 assists in 47 appearances.

It's also reported that he seriously fell out with Jose Mourinho before the Portuguese manager was dismissed in December.

But even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over, Pogba is apparently still unsettled at Old Trafford - and desires a move to Real Madrid, according to reports from Spain.

It seems that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the midfielder to the Bernabeu too because they're readying an offer that would see three players switch to Man United in return.

According to the Times, Florentino Perez would like to avoid making a straight cash payment and will instead roll Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas into any potential deal.

A swap like that could really suit both parties. It's been made clear that Bale is no longer wanted at Madrid, but they will struggle to offload him due to the Welshman's transfer fee and wage demands.

Both Navas and Rodriguez have been deemed surplus to requirements too, with the latter being loaned out last season, while Zinedine Zidane has decided that Thibaut Courtois will be his number one goalkeeper.

Being offered those three players in return for one unsettled midfielder will surely be enough to turn a few heads at Old Trafford, even if there is no money involved.

After all, Bale and Rodriguez would easily walk into Solskjaer's starting XI, while Navas would serve as a great backup 'keeper to David de Gea - and he's a player that United have chased in the past.

But, it's not yet clear if the offer will be enough to tempt Ed Woodward to part with Pogba this summer.

Man United fans, would you like to see those three players swapped for Pogba? Have your say in the comments below.