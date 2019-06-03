Liverpool have long been one of the most successful clubs in football history.

Their victory over Tottenham on Saturday night only served to solidify that point, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi delivering a memorable win in Madrid.

It wasn't a final that will live long in the memory, many even called it the worst they'd seen, but it saw Liverpool win their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp after four years of waiting.

That first piece of silverware was nothing less than Liverpool deserved after all the brilliant football they've played this season and how unlucky they were in the Premier League title race.

However, it also continued Liverpool's long tradition of success in continental competitions, having now won the European Cup and Champions League on six separate occasions.

Six European crowns for Liverpool

The Reds bagged the famous trophy in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984, before securing their first iteration of the modern era with that iconic victory in Istanbul.

Now, Liverpool have moved into new territory and their sixth win puts them amongst some of the biggest clubs in European history.

In fact, their revised tally has started to draw comparisons with other clubs and now only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won the competition more than Liverpool.

Liverpool vs top European clubs

Los Blancos are admittedly miles in front with 13 trophies, but AC Milan are now well in the crosshairs of Liverpool players and would draw level if they retained their crown next season.

What makes Liverpool's haul so impressive, though, is how it compares to other English teams and their performances over the last 64 years of competition.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have both won on a single occasion, while Nottingham Forest won the trophy in back to back seasons and then there's Manchester United sitting on three.

Therefore, that means that Liverpool have now won double the amount of European Cups as United and that will leave plenty of their supporters feeling smug.

Check out where the Reds place in the overall standings down below:

Liverpool absolutely love it in Europe.

The Merseyside club have also been runners-up in 1985, 2007 and 2018, so their total could have been even more impressive by the time Origi put the Tottenham game to bed.

Nevertheless, it reiterates the hunger for trophies at Liverpool that the club is known for and has struggled to satisfy ever since the 2012 League Cup win.

Fans will have to hope that now they've broken their trophy duck under Klopp that the floodgates will open and the trophy cabinet will become more populated than ever.

It definitely seems as though the Premier League is the main priority for next season, but don't be surprised if Liverpool embark on yet another Champions League journey.

There's something about European competitions that bring out the best in them.

Do you think Liverpool can retain the Champions League title? Have your say in the comments section below.