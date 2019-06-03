Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a huge success in the MLS since joining LA Galaxy from Manchester United last year.

In his debut season the 37-year-old scored 22 goals in 27 appearances, second only to Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (35).

And so far this campaign he's scored 11 goals in 12 appearances, which finds him second in the top goalscorer's chart.

Sunday night's game between LA Galaxy and New England Revolution once again saw Ibrahimovic get on the scoresheet and he did so with an outrageous overhead kick.

Ibrahimovic chested the ball inside the box, flicked it behind him and then acrobatically fired past goalkeeper Brad Knighton. Check it out below.

Stunning goal. It's been said so many times of Ibrahimovic, but like a fine wine he really is getting better with age.

Unfortunately his overhead kick couldn't stop LA Galaxy from losing 2-1, meaning they lost further ground on Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic still has hopes of finishing top of the table, though, after they missed out on the MLS Cup play-offs last season.

"Our target is not top four, it's number one," said the Swede last week. "The play-off games are seven places. I don’t care about the seven, I care about number one.

"That is what we want and what we are playing for. The season will be up and down, but the important thing is to keep the low performance very high.

"We are aiming to become number one."