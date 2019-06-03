Liverpool have returned to the top of the European football mountain after over a decade away.

The Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday, securing their sixth European Cup.

And very few people will argue that they don't deserve it.

Liverpool's run to the final saw them beat some of the continent's biggest teams in Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and, of course, Barcelona.

They were also fighting on the domestic front this season too but were painfully pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

Despite coming second, the Merseyside club have established themselves as one of England's top sides - and are expected to be so for years to come.

Much of their success has been down to manager Jurgen Klopp, who's transformed a side that finished eighth in the Premier League in 2016, to Champions of Europe in just three years.

After finally securing his first piece of silverware in England, the German coach has established himself as one of the world's best.

But apparently, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson knew he was destined for greatness way back in 2014.

Writing in a column for the Daily Telegraph, Jamie Carragher has revealed that he had a conversation with Fergie in 2017 - and that's when he knew that Klopp was the 'real deal'.

"'He’s got something about him. He is very confident,' Sir Alex told me," Carragher wrote.

"There was a look of genuine admiration for Klopp, accompanied by that added hint of concern, telling me all I needed. If Fergie is worried, this guy must be the real deal."

Carragher then went on to explain when and where Ferguson first met Klopp, three years prior to their conversation.

"Sir Alex explained he had met Klopp at one of the Uefa managerial conferences [in 2014], where the elite coaches sit on a forum to discuss the direction of the game.

"Klopp, still a relatively young coach at the time, attended as Dortmund manager and was not in awe of the successful, more illustrious names around him.

"On the contrary, he was opinionated, forthright and, by all accounts, deeply impressive on a range of subjects. Sir Alex noted it."

Carragher's column finishes with a very strong statement, suggesting that Liverpool are finally back where they belong - which is something that Ferguson predicted too.

"In Europe, at least, Liverpool truly are back on their perch. Sir Alex will appreciate the fact that is because of the manager he suspected would put them there."