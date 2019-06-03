Manchester United have had a problem with recruitment ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

United have spent massive amounts of money but most of it has not been spent very well at all.

As a result of the club's poor recruitment, The Red Devils now find themselves well behind both Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive task on his hands this summer as he attempts to return United back to the summit of English football.

But who is to blame for their decline in recent years?

Many believe Ed Woodward, CEO of the club, is partially to blame.

And now former United manager Louis van Gaal has come out and criticised him by saying he has 'zero understanding of football'.

"At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that," he told a German magazine, per the Daily Mail.

"At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO — somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.

"It cannot be a good thing when a club is run solely from a commercially-driven perspective."

Ouch. Van Gaal then went on to question United's decision to replace him with Jose Mourinho in 2016.

"I don't hold it against the club. They wanted Mourinho and he was on the market.

"But appointing Mourinho was obviously interesting from a business point of view.

"He wins games. And for a club like United, the main thing is to win trophies.

"How they are won isn't the main priority, the English fans see it differently.

"They accept that the game is not all about attacking but it is also about defending.

"I always tried to defend high up the pitch, to be in the opposition's half and play the game there."

Van Gaal also thinks United target De Ligt should join Manchester City instead.

"Although De Ligt can go to Barcelona too, because I don’t like their central defenders either," he explained.

"He could play at Barcelona, but he could play for Manchester City also, and in that case I would choose Pep Guardiola over Lionel Messi."