Liverpool fans from far and wide travelled to Merseyside on Sunday to attend the club's Champions League victory parade through the city.

Saturday's final in Madrid saw the Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0, securing their sixth European Cup triumph.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a penalty inside two minutes before super sub Divock Origi doubled his side's lead late on.

Liverpool's players, coaching staff and supporters went wild inside the Wanda Metropolitano at full-time and the celebrations continued long into the night.

They flew home on Sunday morning and received a heroes' welcome in the afternoon as they made their way through the streets of Liverpool on a victory bus.

Singing, cheering and red smoke from the thousands of fans in attendance made for an incredible atmosphere.

Per the BBC, police estimated that over 750,000 Liverpool supporters turned out for the victory parade, which is amazing when you consider the population of Liverpool is 489,000.

It just goes to show how massive the club is.

Liverpool fan Dave Williams was on the route and said: "They've fought so hard all the way and deserve a heroes' welcome.

"The hairs on the back of my neck are standing on end at the thought of seeing the cup back in the city where it belongs."

Fellow Kopite Richard Sewell added: "We just had to be here and I'm pleased we made the trip because the atmosphere is electric."

Exciting times lie ahead for Liverpool and it's being reported that the club's owners want Jurgen Klopp to sign a contract extension so he can build an 'Anfield dynasty'.

The German's current deal expires in 2022.

