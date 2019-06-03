Jose Mourinho has officially named his Champions League Team of the Season.

Since being sacked by Manchester United in December, Mourinho has turned his hand to punditry and his appearances on Russia Today's show 'On The Touchline' have been fascinating.

And now, just a few hours after Liverpool's victory over Tottenham, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has given us some intriguing insight by picking his favourite European XI this season.

The full team is as follows: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Andrew Robertson, Christian Eriksen, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mourinho also gave some interesting comments about most of his decisions, giving fans a teaser of what the famous manager looks for in players he wants to sign of develop.

Praise for Van Dijk and De Ligt

When picking his goalkeeper, Mourinho explained: “I go to Alisson, especially because yesterday [in the final] he was there when the needed him to be there."

There was then plenty of praise of Van Dijk, whose stellar performances prompted Mourinho to remark: “Van Dijk is a king, he is a huge personality. Positionally, a top top player."

Mourinho then chose his international teammate, noting: "I think De Ligt belongs to the best of this Champions League. Very young, a great captain, great performances, important goals."

Robertson and TAA's brilliance

However, arguably the biggest praise of all was reserved for Liverpool's two full-backs and the 56-year-old finds it fascinating how both players have risen to the top.

“The two full-backs also have to be Liverpool players, amazing players, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson,” Mourinho explained. “Amazing character and personality.

"One is a local boy, another is a Scottish boy that a few years ago was relegated with Hull City. And even in a game yesterday under huge pressure they were very, very good.”

"They are physical, they are aggressive, they are what I call in football ‘the good arrogance’, they are not afraid to play, they go forward, they participate in attack."

Ajax dominated midfield

What about the midfield? Well, there was more Ajax players included as Mourinho selected De Jong and Van de Beek alongside the 'phenomenal' Eriksen.

"I would go to De Jong and Van de Beek from Ajax," the Portuguese answered. "Big personalities and players with a huge future.

“Also young players, also great future, also they showed great personality to play the way they did away from home, against Real Madrid, against Juventus."

Messi over Ronaldo

Finally, the attack. Mourinho didn't go into depth about why he chose Salah and Mane, not that he needed to, but he did explain the decision to select Messi above Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former United boss explained: “In spite of a disappointing second leg at Anfield, Messi.

"No Ronaldo with an incredible comeback against Atletico [Madrid], no Ronaldo because he didn’t reach the semifinals, but Messi did and did an amazing semifinal first leg too."

So, there you have it, there could be little doubting that Mourinho's XI would do some serious damage in the Champions League and it's a great team for what's been an incredible season.

