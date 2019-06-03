NBA

.

Golden State Warriors hit back in NBA Finals with win in Toronto

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors levelled up their NBA Finals series against the Toronto Raptors with a 109-104 victory in Canada.

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry both put 15 on the board in the first half, and the Warriors went on an 18-0 run to start the third quarter in the victory.

The closing seconds of the game were closer than the reigning NBA champions would have liked, with the Raptors going on a 10-0 run late to bring the game to within five points with a minute remaining.

Fred Van Vleet missed a shot, while Kawhi Leonard also failed to score, but a Danny Green three made it 106-104 with 26.9 seconds left.

Andre Iguodala put the game beyond reach with a three-pointer with 7.0 seconds left to seal the win.

Thompson, who left the game early, finished the night with 25 points, while Curry added 23 and Draymond Green 17.

Leonard was the top scorer on the night with 34 points for Toronto, but Pascal Siakam – who had 32 in game one – only managed 12 on Sunday night.

The best-of-seven series, tied at 1-1, travels to California for game three on Wednesday.

Topics:
Pascal Siakam
Kawhi Leonard
Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala
Draymond Green
Stephen Curry
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
NBA
Danny Green

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again