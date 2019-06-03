Mesut Ozil has a been a big disappointment for Arsenal this season.

The German midfielder has found himself in and out of the team under Unai Emery.

Whereas his talent is unquestionable, his attitude often comes under criticism.

Many Arsenal fans would like to see Ozil leave the club this summer and that feeling only intensified after the Europa League final.

The Gunners needed Ozil to have a good game in their biggest game of the season against Chelsea.

But he was largely anonymous and was eventually subbed off after 77 minutes.

Arsenal eventually lost the game 4-1 and Ozil was widely criticised for his performance.

But not every Arsenal fan thinks he had a woeful game.

In fact, one fan, Reddit user musash10, has claimed that Ozil had a 'near perfect game'.

He lists a number of examples while also using videos to back up his points.

The fan argues that Ozil did everything that was asked in him in defence.

It's claimed that Ozil's job was to man mark Jorginho. He is praised for limiting the Italian midfielder to just 52 passes.

It's also highlighted that Ozil tracked back and won the ball on more than one occasion during the game.

Musash10 goes on to highlight the impact he had offensively.

The fan argues that Ozil's role during the game was to find pockets of space between the midfield and defence, where he can then find Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quickly or create chances.

He uses a number of examples, including these two below:

It is also argued that he took up good positions but his teammates were unable to find him.

Watch one example below:

Ozil is also praised for enjoying a few good moments of skill and passing, including the example below:

And it's also argued that the German playmaker only had one bad touch during his time on the pitch, where he lost the ball with 20 minutes remaining.

The post finishes off by reading: "Overall, Ozil did not have much influence over the game, but that's mostly because of tactics rather than him personally.

"Ozil did what Emery asked about as well as he could've hoped for, which makes the criticism he received after the game very unfair."

Do you think Ozil had a bad game during the Europa League final? Have your say by leaving a comment below.