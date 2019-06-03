After two haunting losses in 2013 and 2018, Jurgen Klopp is finally a Champions League winning manager at the third time of asking.

The bespectacled German has revolutionised the sleeping giant that was Liverpool Football Club, transforming them from a team finishing eighth in the Premier League, to European champions.

It was an incredible weekend for the Merseysiders, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid before showing off the biggest prize in club football to 750,000 Reds fans during a four-hour victory parade through the city.

The final itself was a drab and insipid affair - but that won’t matter one bit to Klopp, who could be seen polishing off beer after beer during the joyous celebrations on top of the team bus.

Klopp has always promised the city a party and, having finally delivered on that promise, there was no way you were going to stop him from joining in.

The ghosts of six consecutive major final losses have well and truly been put to bed for the man who is adored by the fans, his staff and his players.



However, there will be one moment from yesterday’s parade that will really stand out for the German.

Supporters could be seen on top of all manner of road sign and traffic light throughout the parade yesterday but who would have been expecting to see Ulla Sandrock - Klopp’s wife - stood on top of a bin, in amongst it all, cheering her husband as the bus coasted on by.

There you have it.

Klopp’s wife, standing on top of a bin, supported by Liverpool fans as her Champions League winning husband soaks in some hard-earned glory.

Brilliant.

If anything epitomises the spirit at Liverpool at the moment, it’s pictures like this.

Now, Klopp will set his eyes on building a dynasty on Merseyside with many feeling that this first trophy is only the beginning for this fantastic team.

We can only hope the Ulla is ready to scale a few more bins in the coming years.