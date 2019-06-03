Reports in Spain say Jose Antonio Reyes was doing 147mph on the motorway - over 70mph above the speed limit - before his tragic car crash on Saturday morning.

Mundo Deportivo claim to have seen the preliminary police report from the accident.

It also states that Reyes hadn't driven his Mercedes Brabus S550V for several months and the tyre pressures weren't up to standards.

Reyes lost control on the A-376 when a tyre punctured, which saw the vehicle hit some concrete blocks at the side of the motorway and flip over before bursting into flames.

Also in the car was Reyes' two cousins, Jonathan Reyes and Juan Manuel Calderon. Jonathan died instantly while Juan was able to crawl out and is now in hospital.

Reyes was travelling home after a training session with his club, Extremadura. His funeral took place on Monday morning at Santa Maria Church in Utrera.

