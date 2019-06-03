Football fans Macauley Negus and Ryan Quinn are both missing in Madrid after Saturday night's Champions League final.

Liverpool supporter Negus drove to Madrid with his family to watch the Reds secure a 2-0 win over Tottenham, but hasn't been since around 10:30pm on the night of the game.

He was last seen in the Goya area of Madrid and although reports in Spain suggest he has been arrested, Mcauley's brother has insisted that the 23-year-old is still missing.

Ashley wrote on Twitter this morning: "Still not found but have a strong leaved can’t confirm anything yet please keep sharing just in case thank you for your support I owe my life to you all."

There have been desperate appeals for information from his family across social media and father Darren gave a lengthly interview with Devon Live to explain the situation.

Macauley Negis last seen on Saturday

“We were due to drive back home today, Sunday 2 June, but Macauley has not been seen since the after-match celebrations, and we’re desperately worried," Darren explained.

“Macauley was last seen in the Goya area of Madrid at around 10.30pm, and we are concerned about his whereabouts, and for him to get in touch.”

Meanwhile, news has emerged that Tottenham fan Quinn, aged 45, has also gone missing in the Spanish capital and was last contact at 8am on Sunday morning.

Quinn last contacted on Sunday

Quinn had been watching the final with his stepson, but became separated in Plaza de Colon and although contact was initially established, his family has heard nothing for over 24 hours.

A desperate appeal has been launched on Facebook, explaining: "Ryan was split from his stepson in COLON SQUARE MADRID & couldn’t remember what hotel he was staying at.

"His stepson headed straight there to get him but he wasn’t there when he got there & no one has heard from him since or seen him, this is totally out of character for him and his family are going out of their minds!

"Police have said they can’t help yet as his family heard from him at 8am."

Quinn has been described as 5ft 7in, wearing glasses, a Tottenham home shirt and navy Adidas shorts. If you have any information regarding Quinn, you can contact the appeal here.

Moreover, if you have seen Negus since his disappearance, please contact his family here.