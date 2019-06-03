Despite causing one of the most shocking upsets in heavyweight boxing history on Saturday night, Andy Ruiz Jr's winnings were substantially smaller than the man he knocked onto the canvas four times Anthony Joshua.

Initially priced at 25/1, Ruiz Jr got back up from a doubtful start, being knocked down in the third round, and swiped the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from Joshua to send shockwaves across the heavyweight division.

His inspired triumph aside, though, the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent is said to have made just £5million from the bout inside Madison Square Garden in New York.

Considering Joshua conjured up £20m for the fight, in which he put in a toothless showing, you can understand the difference in expectations there was between the two men before the bell rang.

Ruiz Jr accepted the fight just five weeks' prior, with Joshua's initial original opponent Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller suspended after failing three drug tests.

As the fight went on, though, it was clear Ruiz Jr was out to do more than make the numbers and receive a paycheque, flooring his British opponent four times before referee Mike Griffin was forced to wave off the bout in the seventh round.

Although it's still the biggest pay-out of Ruiz Jr's career by far - previously being the reported £770,000 he earned for his defeat to Joseph Parker in 2017 - he'll be expecting to earn a hell of a lot more for the expected rematch later on this year.

The rematch was confirmed by Eddie Hearn and should take place at Wembley Stadium in December, which Joshua will have to focus on rather than his desired bouts with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Perhaps he can focus on those names once, or if, he gets his belts back and he'll surely come back from this a better fighter.