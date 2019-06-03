WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may have missed out on the biggest payday of his career after Anthony Joshua was amazingly defeated by Andy Ruiz Jr, but he's more disappointed about the manner of the Brit's loss.

Ruiz Jr may have only been in the fight for five weeks after standing in for the suspended Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, but he certainly wasn't at Madison Square Garden to roll over on Saturday night as he shocked the heavyweight division.

Referee Michael Griffin waved the fight off in the seventh round, handing the Mexican a technical-knockout win after Joshua went to ground four times, and Wilder is furious about his perception that the former champion "f***ing quit" after being knocked down for a second time.

Speaking to the 78SPORTSTV YouTube channel on Sunday morning, Wilder insisted he could sense from Joshua's body language that he gave up, despite telling referee Griffin he was good to continue.

“The most thing I’m mad about is he quit, bruh. He quit!," he vented, as per BoxingScene.

"As a champion, as a true champion, bruh, if I have to turn into the Bronze Bomber – like I said, when I’m in the ring, I don’t mean no good for nobody, bruh. You’re gonna have to kill me in the ring.

"When you get a guy like that, and everything’s given to you, you don’t know how to bounce back when you have hard times. They just don’t know how."

Wilder wasn't done there, however, and his rant then took a rather aggressive and explicit turn.

"Out of all that sh*t, that was the most upsetting part about it all, man.

"F*** the money! This motherf***er quit! You work out f***ing 24 hours a day, even in your sleep. And you quit? I thought it was gonna be a 12-round fight at least. But he f***ing quit!"

Joshua will have to focus on his rematch with Ruiz Jr before even thinking about a mouth-watering showdown with Wilder, but now AJ has lost his undefeated record, some of the shine may have been taken off the potential bout.

Eddie Hearn expects Joshua vs Ruiz Jr II to take place at Wembley in December, but nothing is confirmed yet.