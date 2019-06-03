Football

Maurizio Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League trophy last week.

Chelsea have rejected Maurizio Sarri’s offer to remain as manager for next season

It was a turbulent season which ended in success for Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea.

Many of the club's fans called for the Italian manager to be sacked earlier this campaign.

But he was able to overcome adversity and lead the club to a third place finish in the Premier League and silverware in the shape of the Europa League.

Despite the success last weekend, Sarri's future was still unclear.

The Italian manager was attracting interest from Juventus but he hinted he wanted to stay at Chelsea following the final.

"I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea and what Chelsea can do for me," said Sarri, per the BBC.

"I love the Premier League and I'm lucky I'm at Chelsea but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk.

"In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea but my opinion is not enough."

But it now seems that Sarri's brief stint at Chelsea is over.

Maurizio Sarri lifts the Europa League trophy

The Times report that Chelsea are preparing to announce Sarri's departure in the next few days once Juventus have agreed to buy out the final year of his £5 million contract.

But Sarri actually made a final offer to stay at the club.

In talks between Sarri and Chelsea officials on Friday, the Italian manager said that he was willing to stay if the club bought into his footballing vision and provided him with more public backing.

Frank Lampard is among the contenders to replace Maurizio Sarri

But Chelsea declined to fulfill his request, meaning he will now return to Italian football.

That seems harsh given Sarri was able to do a good job in his first year in England under difficult circumstances.

Chelsea will now turn to appointing his successor, with former Chelsea assistant manager Steve Holland and Frank Lampard among the contenders.

Who should Chelsea hire as their next manager? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

