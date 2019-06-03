Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko is no stranger to going viral.

The young German has been making headlines for years now through his talent in the Bundesliga youth leagues, battling against players far older than him and coming out victorious.

Such was his dominance in the youth ranks that people even started to question his age and his father Joseph was forced to clarify the situation back in 2017.

"Right after his birth, I registered him with the German consulate in Yaounde," he informed Dortmund's official website. "The boy can't be older because his mum, Marie, is only 28."

Moukoko first made a name for himself when he scored 33 goals in just 21 games for Dortmund's under-15 side, earning a call up to the under-17 team three years early.

The rise of Moukoko

The Cameroon-born striker would then be playing against defenders far taller, stronger and older than him but the transition to Bundesliga U17 hasn't exactly been tough.

Firstly, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, Moukoko's performance have already earned him a massive sponsorship deal with Nike and he has received in excess of $1,000,000 up front.

However, most importantly, his goal-scoring record has been so impressive that Dortmund felt it necessary to tweet about after the 2018-19 season came to a close.

Moukoko's incredible goal record

Moukoko started the campaign in fine form with a brace against SG Unterrath and would ultimately finish the year with the age level's respective Bundesliga crown.

Still not impressed? Well, the 14-year-old completed the season with 46 goals in just 25 appearances, which is an astonishing average of 1.84 goals every single match.

Unsurprisingly, that makes him the top scorer in the league, a remarkable feat considering he's competing with strikers who may have up to years more experience in the division.

Check out Dortmund's tweet about Moukoko and some of his highlights down below:

This lad has some serious talent.

Assuming that Moukoko keeps his head down and works towards improving his game, we dread to think how many goals he'll score in a league already becoming too small for him.

It can only be assumed that, astonishingly, the 14-year-old may only be a few seasons away from making his first-team debut at Signal Iduna Park.

Reports suggests Nike will provide incentives for Moukoko to play senior Bundesliga football and the man himself has ambitions to become one of the world's best players.

Speaking to Sport Bild, he explained: "If I'm honest, my goal is to become a professional in Dortmund, to get the Champions League with Borussia and to win the Ballon d'Or."

There's still a long way to go before Moukoko is challenging Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he's certainly laid the foundations for an incredible career in Germany.

Do you think Moukoko will make the grade at Dortmund? Have your say in the comments section below.