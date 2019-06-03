Sports betting is and will always be a very dangerous game. Sometimes even the surest of bets will let you down.

It becomes even more dangerous when you are dealing with heavyweight boxing.

The sport is literally made so entertaining with the fact that anyone can hurt anyone and change the fight in a single punch.

That is exactly what happened to one man in Nevada this weekend.

An awful amount of confidence was placed upon the wide shoulders of Anthony Joshua to outright win the fight against Andy Ruiz Jr… $100,000 to be exact.

That’s right, the British heavyweight champion was a sure favourite for the fight and had the complete and utter faith of one American in particular, who placed the bet at a now very happy William Hill.

AJ was making his debut in America at the biggest stage of them all Madison Square Garden.

If the bet had of come in, the risk taker would have landed a small sum of just $5,000.

In turn, the bet couldn’t have been any worse.

In what turned out to be an unbelievable fight, Ruiz Jr knocked Joshua onto the canvas four times before the referee waved off the fight in the seventh round.

Joshua had only ever been knocked down once in his previous 22 fights, but looked completely second best against the Mexican, who became the first heavyweight champion of his nationality.

It is believed that the betting shops made an awful lot of money on the fight in which many believed would be another routine win for Joshua, especially after he had put his opponent down on the canvas himself in the third round.

Joshua has made a very bad account of himself in the States, but is contracted to a rematch with Ruiz Jr which will more than likely take place in London at Wembley.

It may be fair to assume that the very unlucky man in Nevada will not make the same mistake this time around.