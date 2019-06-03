Roberto Carlos was truly one of the greatest left-backs to play the game.

Having started his career as a forward, he spent the majority of his playing days bombing down the left flank for Real Madrid and national team Brazil.

The defender made 125 appearances for Brazil, scoring 11 goals.

He played a major part in the South Americans march to the 2002 FIFA World Cup title in Korea and Japan while also winning two Copa America titles in that famous yellow shirt.

While his international career was illustrious, to say the least, his club career was just as good.

Carlos won three Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid while clinching 4 La Liga titles as well.

He made a staggering 517 appearances for the Spanish giants, netting 67 goals - a fantastic return for any defender.

However, what he may be best remembered for is the venomous power he could pack into a shot.

He had a jackhammer of a left foot and could ping in a shot from just about anywhere.

His finest moment came in a friendly tournament against France in 1997 when the defender smashed home one of the most iconic free-kicks in the history of the game.

You all know the one.

It has been 22-years exactly since Carlos took the world’s breath away and if you ask us, any excuse to watch it again is a good one.

Bonkers.

Roberto gave himself one of the longest run-ups ever seen before nigh on breaking physics with a rasping shot into the French net.

Fabian Barthez stood rooted to the ground as he watched the ball viciously swerve back from an impossible distance and nestle cooly in his goal.

Footballers and fans alike have spent the last two decades trying their best to replicate the famous strike but let’s face it, it was a once in a lifetime goal.

We won’t blame you for watching it again and again today.