The Simpsons could not be more ahead of its time.

From predicting the invention of autocorrect, to a tiger attacking two famous magicians on stage, to Walt Disney buying 21st Century Fox, and even predicting Donald Trump becoming president of America, Homer and his family have become world renowned prophets.

There are over 125 listed writers of the show, but this hasn’t stopped them from countlessly predicting major world events and inventions years before they happen.

So much so that it has become a meme for fans to take scenes from the show and compare it to major events that are happening now.

The latest was one of the biggest upsets in sporting history on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua faced Andy Ruiz Jr in a quite unbelievable fight at Madison Square Garden.

The Mexican was completely written off by many who simply took one look at his physique and compared it to that of Joshua with which there is an obvious difference.

A quite uncanny comparison can be made between the scene in which Homer – an overwhelming underdog – comes up against Drederick Tatum who is the heavyweight champion of the world… sound familiar?

Whilst Ruiz Jr or indeed Joshua weren’t exactly saved by Moe, who parachuted Homer out of the stadium, there are other several similarities that make the comparison rather amusing.

At the end of the fight, Tatum respects Homer with a wide smile on his face much as Joshua did after his crushing defeat to Ruiz Jr.

After Joshua had been knocked down four times during the fight and was ultimately outboxed by his opponent, he was full of nothing but praise for Ruiz Jr; his first words were to congratulate the new unified heavyweight champion.

Then, on leaving the ring, Joshua took the time to continue smiling and take photos with supporters who had travelled miles to watch their British champion continue his relentless streak.

In turn, Joshua was beat and beat well in the type of circumstance that nobody could have predicted… well, almost nobody.