The progress Liverpool have made under Jurgen Klopp is just incredible.

When he took over in 2015, the Merseyside club were in a dire state.

They weren't even a Champions League team and possessed an underwhelming squad of players.

However, he has overseen great strides every season.

And, this campaign, he finally won his first major trophy at the club.

The Reds put in a quite phenomenal Premier League campaign, where they lost just once and accumulated 97 points.

Unfortunately for them, that tally was one shy of the mark set by Manchester City.

But Liverpool made up for that heartache by winning the Champions League on Saturday night.

Klopp's side were able to overcome Tottenham with goals either side of half-time by Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

They have established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe once again.

Liverpool have shattered numerous records this season and they've set another impressive mark with the TV revenue they have earned.

According to @SwissRamble, Liverpool earned a total of £250.9 million in TV revenue from their participation in the Premier League and the Champions League.

That is the first time a club has received more than a quarter of a billion pounds in TV revenue in a single season.

And here's an alternative chart showing the figures...

Liverpool finished the campaign with £15 million more TV revenue than Tottenham, who totalled £235.9.

Manchester City received £233.3 million, while Manchester United earned £225.2 million.

The Premier League clubs who did not participate in this season's Champions League were given considerably less.

Chelsea finished earned £184.7 million, £40 million less than Man United, while Arsenal were given £174.2 million in TV revenue.

Everton were given the most money out of the teams who did not participate in Europe, just over £45 million less than Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town finished bottom of the pile in the Premier League and were even given the least money in TV revenue at £96.6 million.

Despite a poor season for United, they finished top in terms of year-on-year growth, earning £40 million more than they did in TV revenue compared to the 2017/18 season.