Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly entered talks to buy out Leeds United.

The chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is scheduled to meet Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani on Monday in order to discuss the sale of the Yorkshire-based club.

Billionaire Al-Khelaifi took over the reins at PSG back in 2011, turning them into European giants and spending over £300 million to sign both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Now, according to L'Equipe, the 45-year-old has his sights set on taking over at Elland Road and will include incumbent manager Marcelo Bielsa in this week's negotiations.

It has previously been reported that Al-Khelaifi has considered buying a stake in an English Football League club and Nottingham Forest are also beliefved to be on his radar.

Potential Leeds takeover

However, Leeds are now looking the most likely option and with Al-Khelaifi growing frustrated with PSG's struggles in Europe, they are desperate for a breakthrough in England.

They won't be without competition, though, as Leeds are currently holding discussions with as many as six different potential investors as well as QSI.

Any potential agreement would provide a massive boost to Leeds' finances and also give the opportunity for PSG to blood players out on loan in the Championship.

Do you think Leeds will be promoted next season? Have your say in the comments section below.