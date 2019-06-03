When we say that Divock Origi doesn't miss in the Champions League, we aren't kidding.

The Liverpool striker played an unexpectedly large role in the club's European success this season, scoring key goals throughout the competition despite limited minutes on the pitch.

Origi entered the final rounds of the Champions League already with some big goals to his name, having bagged critical winners against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League.

However, he also ensured that Liverpool barely missed Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino during the historic semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

The Belgian opened the scoring within seven minutes, watched as Georginio Wijnaldum helped himself to a brace and then struck the winner from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cheeky corner.

Crucial goals from Origi

Pretty impressive stuff from a player who was almost loaned out to Huddersfield Town and, until very recently, look as though he had no future on Merseyside.

Origi wasn't finished there, though, as he found the net during the final against Tottenham, ending the competition with a neat finish past Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner.

Bearing in mind Origi only played 217 minutes in European this season, that's pretty good going and even more so when you consider he only accumulated three shots.

Origi's 100% shot accuracy

In other words, Origi scored from every shot he took in the Champions League and maintained a 100% shot accuracy across his eight appearances.

In fact, those are the only three shots he has ever taken in the competition, meaning Origi has literally never missed in Europe's premier competition.

He was on loan at Wolfsburg during Liverpool's campaign last season and only appeared in the play-off rounds during his time with Lille.

Take a look at the reaction to Origi's remarkable statistic down below:

If you need a European goal, just ask Origi because he scores with every shot he takes.

Ok, so it's not all that spectacular when he's only attempted three strikes in the competition, but it's still amusing when you consider the impact he had on Liverpool's victory.

Chalk off those three goals from Origi and you have yourself a semi-final elimination to Barcelona or Spurs closing on an equaliser during the second-half in Madrid.

That's not bad going for a striker who has been left in the shadow of Robert Firmino all season and even Daniel Sturridge during the opening months of the campaign.

It remains uncertain whether Liverpool's unlikely hero will stay at the club, but he would certainly be leaving on a high if the 2018-19 season was his last.

Besides, his performances late in the campaign will definitely give him plenty of prospective suitors and they might be in luck if they've qualified for the Champions League.

Do you think Liverpool should keep Origi? Have your say in the comments section below.