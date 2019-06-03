It's now been over two weeks since Brock Lesnar shocked everyone and stormed in to claim the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Not seen since his WrestleMania 35 loss to Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, Lesnar was Sami Zayn's replacement and it's thought only Ali knew of The Beast Incarnate's involvement in the match.

Last week on Raw it was advertised that Lesnar was going to make the decision on which champion he will be cashing in on in the near future.

Turns out that was a bit of false advertising as Paul Heyman pointed out during the show that the contract can be cashed in any time up to a year after the date it was won - something everyone but Lesnar knew.

That led to Brock hilariously slapping his advocate with the contract, and no announced cash-in.

Things changed in the middle of the week though as WWE released a video of Stephanie McMahon announcing they were taking action against the pair for their 'disrespectful actions' on Raw.

Needless to say though Heyman responded, and duly announced that Lesnar would indeed be cashing in his contract at some point during tonight's episode.

If it really does happen, it would be Brock's first match on Raw since 2002, but after last weeks happenings it's understandable that the WWE Universe have their doubts.

Cageside Seats though are reporting that the announcement from Heyman was genuine and Lesnar really will cash-in - and not only that, but it will be successful.

That's right, just four days before Super ShowDown, the Universal Championship is set to change hands from Seth Rollins - who has a scheduled title defence against Baron Corbin this Friday - to Lesnar.

There's no other word on this aside from Cageside Seats just now, but in an attempted ratings grab, it wouldn't surprise anyone one bit, would it?

With the report coming out it has led to speculation that Rollins has refused to go to Saudi Arabia, despite performing at Crown Jewel and Greatest Royal Rumble.

But there's every chance he's taking a stand now he's coupled up with Becky Lynch, and it's well-known that Saudi Arabia don't allow female wrestlers to compete in their country.