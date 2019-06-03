Madison Keys put in a commanding performance during her Round of 16 match earlier today, coming through in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) against Czech Republican Katerina Siniakova.

However, the match wasn’t without controversy, and nor was it without a moment of madness after the final ball was hit.

After her victory, as customary in all tennis matches, Keys threw some of her belongings into the crowd for the lucky spectators.

Seeing a hopeful young boy in the front row, the American tossed her towel into his expecting arms, only for a sinister man to snatch it from the innocent child’s grasp.

Yes, you read that right. An actual adult snatched the towel from out of a child's hands.

The young boy would have been desperate to take something memorable home to share with his family, but his moment was totally ruined by the grown man.

Keys' best mate Laura Robson had her say on the incident, tweeting: "He properly snatches it so wrong."

Luckily, Keys resolved the situation after it happened, and replied to Robson by saying: "We had some words after this and luckily I saw it and rectified the situation. People man"

The world number 14 will have to put the nasty affair to one side as she takes on unseeded Australian Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday.

Their head-to-head record is currently one apiece, so it is all to play for when they battle it out for a place in the French Open semi-finals.

In 2009, she became the seventh-youngest player to win a WTA match at Ponte Vedra Beach at the age of 14 years and 48 days. She has come a long way since then, and now at 24 years, old and a US Open final appearance in 2017, Keys will feel confident she can obtain a major trophy in the near future.

Due to her recent consistent performances in Grand Slam tournaments, the American has been given the name “Major Keys”. In a post-match interview with Eurosport, Keys stated: "I think I just do a good job of zoning in and trusting myself in the majors."

Keys reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros last year, and she will be hoping she can zone in for the rest of the tournament and unlock her Grand Slam winning potential come Saturday.