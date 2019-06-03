The celebrations are going to continue for Liverpool and their fans.

More than 750,000 supporters celebrated the club’s Champions League win at a parade through the city on Sunday, turning Liverpool into a sea of red.

The atmosphere was electric, with Liverpool fans turning out in force to create an incredible spectacle.

The sky was red with smoke from flares and the club’s anthem ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ was sung throughout.

And the players and coaches played their part as well.

Jurgen Klopp poured beer over Rhian Brewster and Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his mobile phone. It was wild.

Meanwhile, some fans are still enjoying the Reds’ triumph back in Spain.

Liverpool fans take over Barcelona store

Some remain in the country where Liverpool lifted their sixth European Cup - can you blame them? - and they’ve been having a lot of fun.

Indeed, a video has emerged of a group taking over a Barcelona store with fake Champions League trophies.

The supporters are singing ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ while they pose next to an image of Lionel Messi.

And when they spot a photo of Philippe Coutinho, they don’t waste the opportunity to mock their former player.

Liverpool supporters are going to enjoy this summer, aren’t they?

The club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday night caps a great season.

They played their part in one of the best ever title races, narrowly missing out to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But there wasn’t any disappointment in Europe, where Klopp’s side made amends for last year’s defeat in the final to Real Madrid.

This could be the start of something special for the Anfield club.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool’s owners want Klopp to “dedicate the peak of his coaching career to build a new era of dominance”.

Liverpool are officially here to take over.