Liverpool are back on top of Europe after winning the Champions League.

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Bringing the trophy back from Madrid marks the first time that Liverpool have won silverware since 2012 - when they beat Cardiff City in the League Cup final.

It may have been seven years in the making, but manager Jurgen Klopp felt that success was coming from the moment he arrived in 2015.

"Please give us time to do the work but when I sit here in four years I think we may have one title," he told the media, per talkSPORT.

"If not maybe [I'll win] the next one in Switzerland."

Making that statement when he arrived in October 2015 was pretty brave, considering Klopp was taking over a team struggling in 10th after eight league games that season.

And ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, his words were circulating in newspapers once again - because the German coach was running out of time to deliver on his promise.

Before June 1, 2019, Liverpool had reached three major finals under Klopp but had lost them all.

The Merseyside club were beaten in the 2016 League Cup final, and then again in the Europa League final a few months later.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 Champions League final and on top of that, Liverpool also came runners-up behind Manchester City in this season's title race.

So, the European Cup final against Spurs was the last chance Klopp had to beat his four-year deadline - and he did just that.

Talk about cutting it close.

Thankfully, there's no need for him to go and win anything in Switzerland anymore because Klopp has proved he's capable of delivering trophies in England.

Following Champions League glory, we can expect Liverpool to gun for the Premier League title next season and now, there's a real belief that it's certainly within reach.